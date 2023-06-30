Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
EXP stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.53.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
