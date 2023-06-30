Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $60,428,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $63,979,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 786,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $184.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.53.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

