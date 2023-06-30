Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $47.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a PE ratio of 389.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 47,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.