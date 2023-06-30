Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.20-$4.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $19.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a P/E ratio of 389.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $66.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EGRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $316,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,594,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,605,259.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

