Eastern Bank Buys 75,867 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 79,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 290,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 115,114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,892,000 after buying an additional 445,086 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.93. 114,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,281. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

