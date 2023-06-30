Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 130,862 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 130,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,328,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,683,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,652,000 after acquiring an additional 432,945 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after buying an additional 2,480,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE PLD traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.04. 703,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,893. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.05. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.62.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.