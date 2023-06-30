Eastern Bank Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eastern Bank reduced its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.09. 590,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.81. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $242.35. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

