Eastern Bank Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eastern Bank lessened its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $12,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,326,471,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $471.22. 210,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,888. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $476.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.31. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,157 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

