Eastern Bank Sells 1,533 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eastern Bank cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,453 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

TJX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 960,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,211. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

