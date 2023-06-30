Eastern Bank Takes $4.50 Million Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,000. Eastern Bank owned 4.34% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of XJH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. 33,549 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05.

About iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

