Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Up 124.1% in June

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 124.1% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 313.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 825.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EVG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company had a trading volume of 64,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.