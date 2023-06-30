eCash (XEC) Price Tops $0.0000

eCash (XEC) traded 74.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, eCash has traded 69.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $806.05 million and $1.02 billion worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,448.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.66 or 0.00997276 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00179281 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018136 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,430,760,923,293 coins and its circulating supply is 19,430,892,173,293 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

