EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 0.6 %

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.94. 10,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,724. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. EDP – Energias de Portugal had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EDP – Energias de Portugal will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

