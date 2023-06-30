eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Down 83.0% in June

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTRFree Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Price Performance

EFTR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.36.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTRFree Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $93,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.