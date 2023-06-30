eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Down 83.0% in June

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, a drop of 83.0% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

EFTR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,371,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,279. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.36.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFTR. State Street Corp bought a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $93,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

