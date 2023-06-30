ELIS Tops 24 Hour Volume of $27,711.23 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $19.40 million and $27,711.23 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 51.4% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0970 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019382 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,416.85 or 0.99984304 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07066404 USD and is down -6.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $4,413.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars.

