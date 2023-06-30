Empower (MPWR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $343,321.12

Empower (MPWR) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Empower has a total market cap of $343,321.12 and $203,690.83 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empower token can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empower has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Empower

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official message board for Empower is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.01946057 USD and is up 12.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $184,149.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

