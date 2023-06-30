Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $142,193.88

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Energi has a market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $142,193.88 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.0414 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,007,387 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

