Energi (NRG) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Energi has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $140,426.79 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00030602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,002,128 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

