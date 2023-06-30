ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a decline of 67.2% from the May 31st total of 150,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ENGlobal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.38. 79,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,392. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. ENGlobal has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENG. State Street Corp raised its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

