Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report)‘s stock had its “initiates” rating reissued by 888 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ENOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.37. The stock had a trading volume of 218,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,009. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enovis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Enovis by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Enovis by 17.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Enovis by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.