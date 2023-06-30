Equities Analysts Set Expectations for First Foundation Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for First Foundation in a research note issued on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.17 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.42%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $227.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Foundation by 87.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

In other First Foundation news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,077.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $80,604. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 5.13%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

