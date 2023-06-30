Ethereum Classic Price Up 10.8% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.05 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $21.51 or 0.00070758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,406.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00352027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.94 or 0.00973497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00551896 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00174862 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,676,903 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

