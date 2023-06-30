Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.13 or 0.00066143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $812.93 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,434.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00351143 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.79 or 0.01001447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00550233 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003274 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00138311 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,702,436 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

