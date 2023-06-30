Ethereum Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.41 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,927.44 or 0.06335762 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $231.72 billion and approximately $12.41 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,220,157 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

