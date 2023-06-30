Evercore ISI Raises CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $83.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KMX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

KMX opened at $84.34 on Monday. CarMax has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $106.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

