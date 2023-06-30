Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

EXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.91.

Exelon Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $47.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after purchasing an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

