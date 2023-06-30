FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FalconStor Software Trading Up 37.2 %

Shares of FALC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.12. 103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147. FalconStor Software has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

