FantasyGold Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $53.63 Million (FGC)

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 150% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 7,258.6% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and approximately $53.63 million worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for approximately $26.19 or 0.00086071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The official website for FantasyGold is fantasygold.co. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official message board is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 12.38410946 USD and is up 206.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $37,894,796.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

