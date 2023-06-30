Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.43. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 1,201,921 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
