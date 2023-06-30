Fetch.ai Market Cap Reaches $177.06 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $177.06 million and $48.32 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,096,676 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.