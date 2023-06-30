Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,344,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 942% from the previous session’s volume of 129,031 shares.The stock last traded at $45.03 and had previously closed at $45.29.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 127,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.