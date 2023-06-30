Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Purchased by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,863,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,973,000 after purchasing an additional 854,152 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,280 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 395,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 387,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 381,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUTY traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 48,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,242. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

