Field & Main Bank Acquires 94 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,913 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,173 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,589.7% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.09. The stock had a trading volume of 590,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

