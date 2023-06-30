Field & Main Bank Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Field & Main Bank increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

HON stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.31. 709,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,047. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.70 and a 200-day moving average of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

