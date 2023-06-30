Field & Main Bank Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 175,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.5 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.03. 25,590,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,971,641. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.



