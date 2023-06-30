Financial Analysis: NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) vs. Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of NNN REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of NNN REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

NNN REIT pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. NNN REIT pays out 114.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust pays out 678.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NNN REIT has increased its dividend for 33 consecutive years and Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NNN REIT $773.05 million 10.10 $334.63 million $1.92 22.32 Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.48 $3.85 million $0.14 104.79

This table compares NNN REIT and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NNN REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. NNN REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NNN REIT and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NNN REIT 1 2 5 0 2.50 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

NNN REIT presently has a consensus target price of $48.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.87%. Postal Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than NNN REIT.

Profitability

This table compares NNN REIT and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NNN REIT 43.64% 8.49% 4.27% Postal Realty Trust 6.38% 1.30% 0.74%

Volatility and Risk

NNN REIT has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NNN REIT beats Postal Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT, Inc invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 3,411 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.0 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.4 years.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

