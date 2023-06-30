First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

First BanCorp. Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.