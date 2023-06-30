First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Busey Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.85. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $117.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.43 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 26.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at $749,189. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,189. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,322 shares of company stock worth $189,168. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

