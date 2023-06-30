First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of FCAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 28,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,336. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 million, a P/E ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06.
First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.