First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the May 31st total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. 28,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,336. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $46.15 and a one year high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $120.03 million, a P/E ratio of 129.13 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.06.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1135 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is presently 331.58%.

