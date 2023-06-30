First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 165,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 49,211 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 321,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 188.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 153,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

