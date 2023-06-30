First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.39

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.39 and last traded at $101.26, with a volume of 23519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
