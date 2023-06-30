First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sets New 12-Month High at $101.39

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $101.39 and last traded at $101.26, with a volume of 23519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.01.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.01.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 959,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 477,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 367,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,181,000 after purchasing an additional 177,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

