First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 696.3% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.49. 58,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,190. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.26. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

