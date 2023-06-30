First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 402.8% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRID traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 62,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,122. The company has a market cap of $793.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $106.18.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6984 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 11.6% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

