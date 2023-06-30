First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 402.8% from the May 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRID traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.12. The stock had a trading volume of 62,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,122. The company has a market cap of $793.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average is $97.04. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $71.92 and a 52 week high of $106.18.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6984 per share. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
