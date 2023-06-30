First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 74.3% in June

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the May 31st total of 347,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 323,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. 308,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,969. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.