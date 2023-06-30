Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as low as C$0.58. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 612,465 shares changing hands.

Fission Uranium Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.26 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.72. The company has a market cap of C$440.46 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.92.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

