Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $196.86 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $220.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.83. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.29, for a total value of $2,021,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,896.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,961 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,900 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $3,644,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 602.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

