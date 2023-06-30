FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 28,373 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 15,224 shares.The stock last traded at $64.23 and had previously closed at $64.09.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $526.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

