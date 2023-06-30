Forum Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.52. 158,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,892. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

