Forum Financial Management LP Buys 1,892 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,229,499,000. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 5,353,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,542,316. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

