Forum Financial Management LP Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.40. 101,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,520. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.36. The company has a market cap of $92.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.