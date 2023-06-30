Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,186,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 4.2% of Forum Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Forum Financial Management LP owned approximately 10.38% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $145,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,274,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,785,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,514 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,104,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $15,570,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,416,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,820,000 after acquiring an additional 574,956 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

